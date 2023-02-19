Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 85 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.03) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 97 ($1.18) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.37) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 119.73 ($1.45).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 102.38 ($1.24) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The company has a market capitalization of £27.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,706.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.12 ($1.69).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

