Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cochlear Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cochlear in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cochlear Trading Down 0.2 %

Cochlear Company Profile

Shares of CHEOY stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22.

(Get Rating)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.