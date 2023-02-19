Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Coca-Cola HBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola HBC’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCHGY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,125 ($25.80) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,420 ($29.38) to GBX 2,580 ($31.32) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.71) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.35) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.56) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

CCHGY opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

