Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sims Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sims in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Sims’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims’ FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sims in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Sims stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Sims has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

