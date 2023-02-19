JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Glencore (LON:GLEN) Target Price to GBX 640

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.55) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.50) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.98) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.28) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £65.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 525.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 543.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 514.23.

Glencore Increases Dividend

About Glencore

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. Glencore’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

(Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.