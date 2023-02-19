Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $75.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACGL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,408 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

