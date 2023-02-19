KeyCorp Weighs in on Livent Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Shares of LTHM opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.66. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Livent by 2,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

