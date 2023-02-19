Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at National Bankshares

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.17.

TSE:KEY opened at C$31.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.10. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$27.18 and a twelve month high of C$35.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.58%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

