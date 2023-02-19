King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 130 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $269.96 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $298.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.17.

