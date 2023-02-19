King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $279,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Equity Residential by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

