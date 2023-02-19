King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $204,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

HEICO Price Performance

HEICO stock opened at $176.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.15. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average of $158.14.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $609.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In related news, insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 1,383 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,515,958.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares in the company, valued at $177,515,958.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and have sold 18,908 shares worth $2,984,088. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.