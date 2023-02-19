King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $218,000 in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEP. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 277,653,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,360,695,000 after buying an additional 20,606,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,772,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 0.74.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.