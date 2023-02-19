King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $85,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 777.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.71.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Barclays Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.