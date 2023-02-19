King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.9 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

