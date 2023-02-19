King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

Barclays stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

