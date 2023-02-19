King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

