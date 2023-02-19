King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $103.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

