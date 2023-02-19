King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $260,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

