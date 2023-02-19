Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 710 ($8.62) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 660 ($8.01) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.83) to GBX 770 ($9.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.53) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 665.57 ($8.08).

LRE stock opened at GBX 617 ($7.49) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 670 ($8.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 633.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 560.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

