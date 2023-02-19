Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Lantronix Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.44 million, a P/E ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 2.26. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Lantronix Company Profile
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
