Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Lantronix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.44 million, a P/E ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 2.26. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lantronix Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantronix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 283,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 525,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

