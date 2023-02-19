Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Loews by 129.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after acquiring an additional 258,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 82.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 254,589 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 230.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 249,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $234,018.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $234,018.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

