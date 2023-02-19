MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $2,366,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,583 shares in the company, valued at $15,925,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several research firms have commented on MTSI. Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,084 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $23,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 292,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after acquiring an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.