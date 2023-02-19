Manchester United Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 13,787 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 87% compared to the average volume of 7,390 call options.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of MANU stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,157,901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 14.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 476,187 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Manchester United by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,792,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,122,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter worth about $5,753,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANU. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

