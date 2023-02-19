Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$27.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.23.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$27.07 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$20.81 and a 12 month high of C$27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.74.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.