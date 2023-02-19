Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

