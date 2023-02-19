McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.9 %

MKC opened at $75.75 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

