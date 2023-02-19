Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283 shares of company stock valued at $145,894 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.