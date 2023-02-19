Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,283 shares of company stock valued at $145,894 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTH opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

