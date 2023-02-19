Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Mesa Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

MLAB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $178.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.36. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $268.38. The stock has a market cap of $953.37 million, a PE ratio of -614.46 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $184,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,786,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total value of $300,548.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,195,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $966,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -220.68%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Stories

