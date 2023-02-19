Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $172.31, but opened at $163.00. Moderna shares last traded at $162.45, with a volume of 1,253,253 shares.
Specifically, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $356,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,120.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $7,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,144 shares of company stock worth $96,672,042. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.23.
Moderna Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 30.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.