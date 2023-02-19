Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $172.31, but opened at $163.00. Moderna shares last traded at $162.45, with a volume of 1,253,253 shares.

Specifically, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $356,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,120.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $7,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,144 shares of company stock worth $96,672,042. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.23.

Moderna Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.84 and a 200-day moving average of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 30.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

