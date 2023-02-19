Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of MRG.UN opened at C$18.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.58. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$20.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$727.32 million and a PE ratio of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

