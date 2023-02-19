National Bank Financial Boosts First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$36.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

