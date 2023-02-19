New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.54.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NEWR. Wedbush increased their price target on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on New Relic to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,873 shares of company stock worth $3,992,088 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NEWR stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $80.88.
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
