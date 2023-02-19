Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,636 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF opened at $96.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

