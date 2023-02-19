Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,885 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mosaic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.31.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

