Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,086 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.87.

Shares of GTLS opened at $132.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.68 and a one year high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average of $163.10.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

