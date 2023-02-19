Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 890.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.71 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

