Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,309,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after buying an additional 448,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

