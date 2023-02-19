NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $56.92, but opened at $58.98. NorthWestern shares last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 46,013 shares trading hands.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.
NorthWestern Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWestern (NWE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.