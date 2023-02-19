NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $56.92, but opened at $58.98. NorthWestern shares last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 46,013 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

