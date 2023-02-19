Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

ZEUS opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $548.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.07.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Olympic Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 56.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

