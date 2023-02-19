Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
ZEUS opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $548.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
