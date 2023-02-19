Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,173 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Coty were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Coty by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Coty by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.88. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

