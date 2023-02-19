Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 2,169 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $240.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.36. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

