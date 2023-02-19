Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 2,572 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $812,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $592,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 203.2% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 8,922 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $535,230.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,906,374.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,531,537.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,305. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

