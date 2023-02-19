Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 16,055 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Insider Activity

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.