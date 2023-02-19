Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avnet were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 22.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

AVT stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.