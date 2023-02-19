Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $535,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $212.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.78 and a 200-day moving average of $201.72.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

