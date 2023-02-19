Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,345 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 196.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $14.55 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.10.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.