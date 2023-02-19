Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $718,000 Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 163.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,273,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 578,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 119.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 160.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $14.55 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.10.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

