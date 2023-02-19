Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $817,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

MTB stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

