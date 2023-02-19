Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $843,000 Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,998 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,906,000 after buying an additional 1,550,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 750.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,535,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2,414.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 533.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 299,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $431,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Separately, Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.