Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,686 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 10.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,343,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,884,000 after purchasing an additional 57,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 658,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Price Performance

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.77 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

